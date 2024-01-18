Georgia Tech Unveils Ascend: A Pioneering Career Development Initiative

In an innovative move, Georgia Tech introduces Ascend, a groundbreaking career development initiative, launching its first cohort in the Spring 2024 semester. Designed for mid-career academic professionals and lecturers, Ascend is a brainchild of the Office of Faculty Professional Development at the institution.

Advertisment

An Enlightened Approach to Career Advancement

Ascend isn't your typical career development program. It brings together a diverse group of faculty members from a myriad of departments, creating a vibrant melting pot of intellect and experience. The program's unique approach centers on the Appreciative Inquiry framework and a faculty learning community model. This dual-pronged methodology empowers participants to delve deep into their personal interests, intrinsic values, and ambitious career objectives.

Custom-Tailored Strategic Plans

Advertisment

The raison d'être of Ascend is to create a custom-tailored strategic plan for each of its members. The program's strategic plans hone in on developing existing aptitudes and fostering new leadership and career development skills. It's a potent blend that promises to catapult participants to new professional heights.

The Inaugural Cohort

The inaugural cohort comprises faculty from a variety of disciplines, who are all set to embark on Ascend's structured learning path. This path will guide participants in setting a vision and mission, establishing personal and professional development goals, and formulating an action plan to maintain career momentum. The cohort isn't alone on this journey. They stand to benefit from professional coaching sessions spearheaded by Rebecca Pope-Ruark. An accredited coach from the International Coaching Federation, Pope-Ruark also serves as the Director of the Office of Faculty Professional Development at Georgia Tech.