Georgia Piedmont Technical College Names Derick Wimbley as Student of the Year: A Beacon for Technical Education

In a triumph for technical education, Georgia Piedmont Technical College announced their Student of the Year. Derick Wimbley, a medical assisting student from DeKalb County, took the honor. But it's not just his academic achievements that make his story remarkable.

A Journey of Discovery

Derick, a home-schooled student with nine siblings, started his educational journey in the practical nursing program. However, he soon discovered the vast potential in medical assisting. This shift led him to become the 2024 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner.

His passion for learning and dedication to his craft set him apart. He embodies the spirit of technical education, demonstrating its power to transform lives and open doors to new opportunities.

Championing Technical Education

Derick Wimbley believes in the importance of technical education. He encourages high school students to explore this path, highlighting its potential to equip them with practical skills and knowledge for the workforce.

As the Student of the Year, Derick will compete regionally in March. If successful, he'll proceed to the state-level competition in April. The statewide winners will serve as advocates for Georgia's technical education system for the next year.

A Bright Future Ahead

The stakes are high. The GOAL winner will receive a new car, but more importantly, they'll have the opportunity to represent and promote technical education across Georgia.

Derick's journey serves as an inspiration, proving that with determination and the right educational path, anyone can achieve their dreams. His story is a testament to the transformative power of technical education.

As Derick prepares for the regional competition, we wish him the best of luck. Here's to hoping his voice continues to be heard, championing the cause of technical education in Georgia and beyond.

Published on 2024-02-13