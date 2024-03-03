Georgetown University Launches Race, Power, and Justice Seminar: A New Education Paradigm

Georgetown University embarks on an innovative educational journey with the introduction of a pioneering "Race, Power, and Justice" seminar, aimed at new students to confront and understand the complexities of racial inequality and social justice within and beyond its campus. This bold move comes as part of the university's broader Pathways to Social Justice (PtoSJ) requirement, set to reshape the freshman experience starting Fall 2024.

Advertisment

Setting the Stage for Social Justice

The seminar, which concluded its 50-student pilot program in February, seeks to immerse students in the historical and contemporary issues of race, power, identity, and justice, starting with Georgetown's own history of slavery. Designed by SFS professor Arjun Shankar and a multidisciplinary team, the course aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of inequality and the practical implications of social justice. The initiative represents a significant shift from the Engaging Diversity requirement, signifying a more comprehensive approach to inclusive education.

Expanding Horizons Through Education

Advertisment

Beyond the freshman seminar, students are required to complete additional courses that align with the PtoSJ priorities, including inclusive scholarship and historical legacies of inequality. The program's structure, highlighted by Sociology professor Carla Shedd, is strategically designed to prepare students for a deeper exploration of diversity and justice in their subsequent coursework. The pilot program, featuring guest speakers and smaller discussion groups, has already made an impact, encouraging students like Annie Kane and Chantal Li to engage more deeply with issues of race and identity.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the positive feedback, the program faces logistical and ideological challenges as it scales to accommodate the entire freshman class. Concerns about space and the need for synchronous teaching with Georgetown's Doha campus underscore the logistical hurdles. Meanwhile, the diversity of student backgrounds and perspectives presents an opportunity for rich dialogues but also potential resistance. Nonetheless, faculty members like John Kraemer and Adam Rothman remain optimistic about the program's potential to foster meaningful conversations and promote a global understanding of justice.

The "Race, Power, and Justice" seminar is more than an academic requirement; it's a commitment to cultivating informed, empathetic global citizens capable of addressing the world's most pressing social justice issues. As Georgetown looks to the future, this course represents a critical step towards realizing a more equitable and just society, both within and beyond its campus walls.