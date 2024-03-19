George Washington High School's Water Bill Slashed from $2.1M to $402K After Meter Swap, GWA Confirms

Following a staggering $2.1 million water bill charged to George Washington High School in Mangilao, the Guam Waterworks Authority (GWA) has intervened, leading to a dramatic reduction of the bill to $402,700. This resolution came after a comprehensive review and replacement of the school's water meter, unveiling severe leaks that contributed to the initially inflated amount. The school, a part of the Guam Department of Education (GDOE), has received a substantial $1.69 million credit towards the bill, marking a significant financial reprieve.

Investigation and Diagnosis

After the exorbitant bill raised eyebrows in a Guam Education Board meeting, it was discovered that continuous, 24-hour water flows had been detected at the school since early 2023. GWA's thorough investigation revealed several leaks across the campus, which were exacerbated by the facility's use as a shelter during Typhoon Mawar. The findings prompted GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo to reconsider the school's suitability as a typhoon shelter, given the compromised water supply and piping infrastructure.

Challenges and Solutions

The situation was further complicated when the original water meter, removed for inspection, sustained damage during transport, affecting its integrity. This unforeseen incident necessitated additional repairs and parts replacement, delaying a conclusive assessment of the meter's accuracy. Despite this setback, GWA leveraged field observations and leak documentation to estimate a fair and justified bill for the school, prioritizing accuracy and fairness in their final assessment.

Implications and Reflections

This incident underscores the critical importance of regular maintenance and monitoring of public facilities' infrastructure to prevent similar financial and resource wastage. The collaborative efforts between GWA and GDOE to address and resolve the billing issue exemplify a proactive approach to managing public resources efficiently. Moving forward, this experience highlights the necessity for continuous vigilance and improvement in utility management practices, ensuring that schools and other critical facilities maintain operational integrity without incurring undue costs.