Generation Lost Boys: Oswestry Event Tackles Youth Support with Expert Panel

The quaint town of Oswestry is set to host a pivotal event, Generation Lost Boys, on March 12 at the Memorial Hall, aiming to stir a community-wide dialogue on bolstering support for young people, especially boys and young men. Spearheaded by The New Saints FC Foundation, the initiative stems from a successful ten-week pilot program that showcased the transformative power of sports-based interventions in deterring crime and promoting positive societal contributions among the youth.

Advertisment

Engaging the Experts

At the heart of this community debate is an esteemed panel including psychotherapist and fitness instructor Kevin Braddock, co-founder of The Soma Space, and author of Everything Begins With Asking For Help. His prior event, Walk, Breathe and Talk, echoes the urgent need for more open discussions on men's mental health. Joining him are Justine Holdsworth from The Marches School, Helena Williams, Youth Support Team Manager at Shropshire Council, and other specialists to confirm. Together, they aim to unravel the complex challenges disengaging young men from societal participation and academic pursuits.

A Community's Call to Action

Advertisment

Gill Jones of The New Saints FC Foundation emphasizes the collective responsibility in addressing these issues, urging the entire community to partake in the conversation. The event welcomes a broad audience, from parents and educators to community sector workers and employers, underscoring the widespread impact of the issue. The foundation seeks to explore underlying causes and community-driven solutions to ensure every young person feels valued and supported, recognizing the urgency to confront these challenges head-on to avert a more significant crisis.

Themes for Thought

Key discussion points for the Generation Lost Boys event will revolve around the influence of conflicting role models, the impact of social media, young men's perceptions of their futures, and their definitions of success. The organizers encourage public contribution to the dialogue, inviting attendees to share their insights or submit thoughts for discussion ahead of the event. This proactive approach aims to foster a holistic understanding and develop effective strategies to guide the youth towards thriving futures.

As Oswestry prepares to host this crucial conversation, the Generation Lost Boys event stands as a beacon of hope, signaling a community's readiness to confront and tackle the multifaceted issues facing its young population. With a diverse panel of experts and an engaged audience, the event promises to be a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for all young people in Oswestry.