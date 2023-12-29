en English
Education

Gen Z and Millennials Revive Libraries, Bucking Digital Trends

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:21 pm EST
Gen Z and Millennials Revive Libraries, Bucking Digital Trends

Contrary to the belief that physical libraries have lost their charm in the digital era, a recent study by the American Library Association paints a different picture. It shows an unexpected resurgence of physical libraries among Gen Zers and Millennials, with over half of them having visited a library in the last year. This trend seems to be bucking the digital tide, with the younger generation still engaging with print books, sometimes even more than their older counterparts.

Gen Z’s Surprising Preference for Print

There’s a common assumption that the digital-native Gen Z would gravitate towards e-books and digital reading platforms. Yet, the study found that younger members of Gen Z showed a preference for print books over digital formats. Interestingly, this preference was stronger among the younger members of Gen Z than the older ones, suggesting a surprising embrace of the traditional medium.

More Than Just Books

But the role of libraries in these young people’s lives extends far beyond just providing books. The American Library Association’s report underscores that libraries are not merely about books and reading. They serve as a vital community hub, offering programs, services, and a space for socializing. From hosting events and classes to being a quiet place to study or job hunt, libraries cater to an extensive range of needs.

Libraries: Standing Tall Amid Challenges

The resilience of libraries is even more remarkable considering the challenges they face. From heated ideological battles that have led to book bans to budget cuts and increasing public rage, libraries have weathered many storms. Yet, they continue to be frequented by young individuals who find value in these spaces for various reasons beyond just reading. They offer a refuge, a place to ‘vibe and hang out,’ and a community cornerstone.

The American Library Association’s research reinforces the importance of libraries as a public resource in this digital age. They are not just repositories of books but vibrant community spaces that cater to a wide array of needs. As the younger generation continues to frequent these places, it is a testament to the enduring relevance of libraries.

Education Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

