Gaye Hechme MBE: A Beacon of Philanthropy and Business Excellence

On the evening of January 17, 2024, the Government House echoed with applause for Gaye Hechme MBE, who was recognized as the Halo Foundation’s Best Corporate Citizen of 2022. A beacon in the Antiguan business community, Hechme helms several ventures and serves on a multitude of professional boards, including as a Board Director for the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Pioneer Across Professions

Hechme’s portfolio is diverse and impressive. Currently, she is at the helm of Chestertons Antigua and Barbuda, Moon Gate Development, and Island Living Investment Services. Her previous position as a managing partner of Henley and Partners was marked by her instrumental role in initiating the Henley and Partners Hero Scholarship in association with the Halo Foundation.

Charitable Endeavours and Recognition

This scholarship program offered young individuals the opportunity to train for a first-degree level at Saint Mary’s University in Nova Scotia, Canada, over a four-year period. Her altruism was celebrated by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, who serve as Patron and President of the Halo Foundation, respectively. Although Hechme was informed of the award last year, the official presentation was delayed for several months.

More than a Corporate Citizen

Recognition as the Best Corporate Citizen of 2022 by the Halo Foundation is a testament to Hechme’s dedication not only to her professional pursuits but also to her sincere commitment to bettering the community. The accolade serves as an acknowledgment of her remarkable contributions to the Antiguan society, fostering a culture of philanthropy through her actions. The award ceremony at Government House was a fitting tribute to a leader who has seamlessly blended entrepreneurship with social responsibility.