Gauteng Education Department Shuts Down Illegal Boipuso Primary School

In a sweeping crackdown on illegal educational establishments, the Gauteng Department of Education has shuttered Boipuso Primary School, a hitherto unregistered institution located in Bloubosrand, Randburg, Johannesburg. This stern action forms part of wider efforts to stem the tide of unlicensed schools, a campaign that already saw the closure of Takani Primary School earlier this week.

Interdepartmental Collaboration for Compliance

The operation to bring down the unregulated entity was a collaborative effort, involving key law enforcement and safety agencies. The South African Police Service, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, and city and provincial safety officials all rallied to support the Department's decisive push for a legally-compliant educational landscape.

Lack of Registration and Unqualified Educators

A thorough investigation into Boipuso Primary School's operations revealed a stark disregard for legal and professional standards. The school, which previously offered education from grade RR to matric, had not bothered to secure registration with the Gauteng Department of Education, a fundamental requirement for any educational institution.

Further compounding the school's violations was the discovery that its educators were not only unqualified but also lacked registration with the South African Council of Educators (SACE). This body is responsible for the professional registration, promotion, and development of educators, and its registration is an essential criterion for teaching in South Africa.

Government's Steadfast Stance on Quality Education

The closure of Boipuso Primary School sends a clear and potent message about the government's unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of the education sector. The Gauteng Department of Education's actions underscore a determined resolve to ensure that all educational institutions within its jurisdiction adhere to the highest legal and professional standards, thereby guaranteeing quality education for all learners. Parents and guardians, too, are advised to be vigilant, considering the long-term implications of sending their children to schools operating outside the law.