Gary C. Johnson Appointed Provost, Vice Chancellor at UVA Wise, Bolstering Liberal Arts Mission

The University of Virginia's College at Wise has officially named Gary C. Johnson, Ph.D., as its new Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, marking a significant step in the college's ongoing commitment to providing a robust liberal arts education. Johnson, with a rich background in academia, including a decade of experience as a provost, is poised to enhance the college's academic offerings and student success strategies.

Extensive Experience and a Liberal Arts Advocate

Before joining UVA Wise, Johnson held the position of provost at Lenoir-Rhyne University, where he was instrumental in the strategic planning and development of a graduate school, and at Hastings College, where he played a pivotal role in student retention and accreditation efforts. His academic career is distinguished not only by his administrative accomplishments but also by his dedication to the liberal arts, a commitment he plans to continue at UVA Wise. Johnson's educational background includes an undergraduate degree in comparative literature from UVA and a Ph.D. in the same field from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, enriching his perspective on the value of a liberal arts education in today's world.

Strategic Goals and Priorities

Johnson's immediate priorities include immersing himself in the college's history and identifying opportunities for academic distinction. His leadership comes at a crucial time when UVA Wise is experiencing growth in enrollment and reputation, and is expanding its academic offerings. Chancellor Donna P. Henry expressed enthusiasm for Johnson's vision, anticipating that his guidance will be instrumental as the college continues to develop programs that cater to the needs of modern graduates and the future workforce. Johnson's approach to education emphasizes the importance of liberal arts as a foundation for creating well-rounded individuals prepared to navigate and shape the future.

A Focus on Student Success and Community Engagement

Johnson's career reflects a deep commitment to student success, both as an administrator and in the classroom. At the University of Findlay, he taught writing-focused courses in the English department and participated in accreditation efforts, demonstrating his holistic approach to education. His scholarly work, including numerous publications and a book, underscores his academic rigor and dedication to his field. As he steps into his role at UVA Wise, Johnson seeks to leverage his experience to foster an environment that not only celebrates academic excellence but also cultivates meaningful community engagement and prepares students for life-changing opportunities.

With Johnson at the helm of academic affairs, UVA Wise is poised to fortify its mission of providing a comprehensive liberal arts education. His appointment signals a promising new chapter for the college, emphasizing innovation, student-centered learning, and community collaboration. As UVA Wise navigates the evolving landscape of higher education, Johnson's leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a key role in shaping the college's future and its impact on students and the broader community.