Gaby Ruiz: The 10-Year-Old Entrepreneur Spreading Positivity through Jewelry

In the bustling corridors of Shawnee Mission School District, a 10-year-old third-grader named Gaby Ruiz is making waves far beyond the classroom. The pint-sized entrepreneur has breathed life into a thriving small business, Gaby's Art Shop, a jewelry-making enterprise that is as much about positivity as it is about profit.

From Kindergarten Dreams to Business Reality

Gaby's journey into the world of commerce began as early as kindergarten. With the unwavering support of her mother, Jackie, and the nurturing guidance of her teachers, Gaby turned her creative impulses into a tangible business model. She now balances schoolwork, competitive dance, and a bustling social scene, all while managing her growing business.

Uplifting Affirmations: The Heart of Gaby's Art Shop

Specializing in pieces adorned with positive affirmations, Gaby's Art Shop aims to uplift children. Products range from lanyards and bracelets to keychains and badge holders, each bearing uplifting words such as 'grateful', 'joy', 'queen', 'be kind', and 'be bold'. This young Latina businesswoman has crafted a niche for herself, selling her creations at pop-up sales events and earning hundreds of dollars each time.

More Than Just a Business

But Gaby's Art Shop is more than just a commercial endeavor. Beyond the development of Gaby's interaction, spelling, and customer service skills, a portion of the proceeds from her business goes to local nonprofits of her choice. Furthermore, Gaby's initiative has had a profound impact on her peers, particularly young girls and students of color. Her teacher, Amber Pagan, underscores the importance of her jewelry, considering the unique challenges faced by girls and especially girls of color in today's society.