FUTA VC Oladiji Highlights Leadership, ADR in Student Union Retreat Amid Economic Challenges

At the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) leadership retreat, Vice Chancellor Prof Adenike Oladiji emphasized the critical role of decision-making and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in effective leadership, especially in times of economic hardship. Addressing the Student Union Government, Prof Oladiji underlined the importance of leaders in guiding and mentoring, beyond mere administration, and the pivotal role student leaders play in fostering a conducive learning environment.

During her address, Prof Oladiji advised student leaders to pivot towards negotiation, mediation, and other ADR methods as tools for crisis management. This advice aligns with expert recommendations on alternative dispute resolution techniques, emphasizing dialogue over confrontation. The approach aims not only to mitigate immediate conflicts but also to instill a culture of peaceful resolution among the student body, essential in shaping future leaders.

Leadership in Times of Economic Hardship

The retreat comes at a time when Nigeria faces significant economic challenges, making the call for intelligent leadership all the more pertinent. Prof Oladiji's message to the students underscored leadership as a service to the collective, urging them to be beacons of hope and resilience. By encouraging a shift from protest to problem-solving dialogue, the Vice Chancellor's speech highlighted the role of student leaders in maintaining peace and stability within the university setting.

The annual leadership retreat serves as a platform for mutual learning between the university's administration and its student leaders. This year's event focused on equipping student leaders with the skills and mindset required to navigate the complexities of their roles effectively. The emphasis on ADR and the holistic approach to leadership development reflect FUTA's commitment to fostering an environment of excellence, innovation, and peace, even in the face of socio-economic challenges.