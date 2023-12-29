en English
Education

From Illiteracy to TikTok Star: Oliver James’s Inspiring Journey

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:45 am EST
From Illiteracy to TikTok Star: Oliver James’s Inspiring Journey

Oliver James, a 35-year-old from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, had a life full of challenges and obstacles. Growing up in a low-income neighborhood, facing behavioral issues and academic setbacks, he eventually found himself functionally illiterate. But rather than succumbing to this adversity, James decided to turn his life around in 2020.

The Leap Towards Literacy

James, who struggled with learning disabilities and a tumultuous school experience, made a decision that would change his life. Determined to improve his situation and with dreams of becoming a father, he began to teach himself to read. With the unwavering support of his partner, Anne Halkias, he started with simple quotes, gradually progressing to books. Reading became therapeutic for James, helping him manage his mental health issues, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

From Illiteracy to ‘BookTok’ Fame

As James’ literacy improved, Halkias encouraged him to share his journey on social media. He took the plunge and started documenting his reading sessions on TikTok. His candid posts resonated with viewers, quickly gaining traction and propelling him to prominence within the ‘BookTok’, a community of book lovers on the platform.

Inspiring Others Through His Story

Through his TikTok journey, James has not only improved his literacy but also found a sense of fulfillment that was missing from his life. He turned his struggles into a source of inspiration for others, debunking misconceptions about learning to read later in life. His aim is to reduce the stigma associated with adult illiteracy and motivate others to embark on their own learning journeys. Now a leading voice on BookTok, James plans to read at least 100 books by the end of the year, setting an example for his newborn son and many others.

Education Mental Health Crisis Social Issues
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

