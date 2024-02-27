From Engineering to Enlightening: BYU's Tyler Griffin Merges Tech with Theology

Tyler Griffin, once an aspiring seminary teacher turned electrical engineer, now serves as an associate dean of Religious Education at BYU, combining his passion for teaching and his engineering background to offer a unique perspective on scripture study. Raised in Providence, Utah, Griffin's journey took him from a mission in Curitiba, Brazil, to studying electrical engineering as a backup plan, before ultimately fulfilling his dream of teaching about Jesus Christ and the Book of Mormon. His approach to scripture, characterized by logical analysis and a three-dimensional perspective, aims to foster enduring discipleship among his students.

Engineering a Foundation in Faith

Griffin's transition from engineering to religious education was not straightforward. Initially viewing electrical engineering as a backup to his teaching aspirations, he found parallels between the structured thinking required in his engineering studies and his approach to understanding scriptures. This methodical approach has influenced how he teaches, emphasizing the importance of context, the text itself, and its application to modern life. Griffin's goal is for his students to develop a deeper, more personal connection with the scriptures, enabling them to navigate their faith with both heart and mind.

Innovative Teaching Methods

In his teachings, Griffin leverages his engineering background to dissect scriptures with precision, encouraging students to explore the 'circuitry' of doctrinal connections. His courses, including 'Jesus Christ and His Everlasting Gospel' and 'Teachings and Doctrines of the Book of Mormon,' challenge students to engage with the scriptures on three levels. This approach has resonated with many, such as Aneisha Booth and Jonathan Young, who attest to the profound impact Griffin's classes have had on their spiritual understanding and personal growth.

Extending Influence Beyond the Classroom

Griffin's influence stretches beyond the confines of the classroom, reaching a wider audience through podcasts and his book, 'When Heaven Feels Distant.' These platforms allow him to share his insights on scripture study and discipleship with a broader audience, furthering his mission to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and personal faith. His dedication to teaching and his innovative approach to scripture study underscore his commitment to helping others forge a closer relationship with Jesus Christ.

Griffin's journey from engineering to religious education highlights the unexpected paths through which one can fulfill their calling. His story is a testament to the power of combining diverse fields of study to enrich and deepen one's understanding of faith. As Griffin continues to inspire his students and listeners, his work serves as a reminder of the impact that passionate educators can have on shaping the spiritual lives of those they teach.