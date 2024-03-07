From Deserts to Oases: COCC and NeighborImpact Transform Oregon Child Care Landscape

In a pioneering move, Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and NeighborImpact have launched an innovative child care business-training program, tackling Oregon's severe child care shortage head-on. Kaitlin Bachelor, among the initiative's early beneficiaries, transitioned from dreamer to doer, opening a unique ranch-based child care in Powell Butte in 2022, thanks to the program's comprehensive support and funding.

Addressing the Crisis

Oregon's alarming child care desert scenario, detailed in a 2020 Oregon State University report, prompted COCC's Small Business Development Center to collaborate with NeighborImpact. Together, they designed a free training course offering financial assistance, aiming to empower potential child care providers. The program, available in English and Spanish, covers vital business practices and offers a $5,000 grant to each completers, significantly alleviating start-up challenges.

Expanding Horizons

The program's success has not only led to the creation of over 500 child care spots across Central Oregon but has also inspired the development of training for larger operations. The statewide replication of this model, facilitated by a significant investment from the JTMF Foundation, underscores the initiative's scalability and impact, with the first wave of training outside Central Oregon generating 300 new child care spaces in communities like Albany and The Dalles.

Looking Ahead

The Early Child Care Business Accelerator's expansion, including a partnership with Oregon Child Care Alliance and a focus on inclusivity for Spanish-, Russian-, and Somali-speaking entrepreneurs, represents a monumental stride towards addressing child care scarcity. The program's continuous evolution, backed by more than $8 million in Legislative funds, is a testament to its effectiveness in revitalizing the child care landscape, supporting families, and stimulating local economies.