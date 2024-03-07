Franciscan University Launches Unique Catholic-Rooted Master's in Criminal Justice

Franciscan University of Steubenville, a Catholic institution with a rich history dating back to 1946, has taken an innovative step in the field of criminal justice education. Announced last month, the university is introducing an online Master of Science in Criminal Justice Program, set to begin in fall 2024, which promises to blend traditional criminal justice studies with Catholic philosophy and natural law, according to the program's director, Charles Nemeth.

Uniquely Rooted Approach

The newly launched master's degree program aims to provide an "utterly unique" educational experience, deeply ingrained in the Catholic tradition. Nemeth expressed that this program is designed to not only impart necessary occupational skills and best practices but also to incorporate a constant moral and ethical critique of criminal justice operations. This approach, he believes, will fill the urgent and growing need for well-formed justice practitioners in today's world.

Rapid Growth and Impact

Following the successful launch of its undergraduate program in criminal justice in the fall of 2021, Franciscan University has witnessed rapid growth in student interest in this area of study. Nemeth highlighted the significant impact the program has had on both the campus life and the wider justice community, underscoring the demand for education that marries professional skills with ethical considerations.

Future Expectations and Community Impact

With the introduction of the Master of Science in Criminal Justice Program, Franciscan University aims to elevate the standard for education in the field further. By integrating Catholic philosophy and natural law into the curriculum, the university seeks to prepare graduates not only for successful careers but also for leadership roles where they can effect positive change within the criminal justice system. The program is expected to attract a diverse range of students, from recent undergraduates to seasoned professionals looking to deepen their understanding and ethical approach to criminal justice.

As Franciscan University of Steubenville forges ahead with this innovative program, the broader implications for the field of criminal justice and the community it serves are profound. This initiative represents a forward-thinking approach to education that respects the need for professional skills while emphasizing the importance of moral and ethical integrity. It's a testament to the university's commitment to shaping not just knowledgeable professionals, but conscientious leaders capable of navigating and improving the justice system with wisdom and compassion.