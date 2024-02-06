First-Generation Georgia Tech Student Clinches $20K Kaplan's Tuition Sweepstakes

In a potent testament to the power of opportunity, Emily Conn, a trailblazing first-generation college student at the renowned Georgia Institute of Technology, has clinched the $20K Tuition Sweepstakes organized by Kaplan, a global beacon in educational services. This significant bounty is set to bolster Emily's financial reserves as she gears up to embark on her journey towards medical school, fulfilling her ambition to become a surgeon.

Catalyst in Emily's Aspiring Journey

The sweepstakes presented itself as a boon to Emily at an American Medical Student Association meeting. The news of her win came as an electrifying surprise as she was in the midst of moving out of her dorm. Initially met with skepticism by her parents, the revelation swiftly metamorphosed into a shared family jubilation once the legitimacy of the award was established.

Kaplan's Legacy of Empowering Education

Embodying a rich tradition of student support, Kaplan has been a stalwart in the educational arena, consistently organizing sweepstakes and contests over the past two decades. These initiatives have capaciously dispensed substantial monetary awards and free test preparation courses for pivotal exams like the GRE, GMAT, LSAT, and MCAT.

Continuing Its Founding Mission

Founded by the visionary Stanley Kaplan in 1938, the company has resolutely stayed true to its founding mission of expanding educational opportunities. Today, Kaplan serves a staggering 1.2 million individuals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 academic institutions across a sprawling network of 26 countries. It has etched its mark as an integral part of the Graham Holdings Company.