Finnish Universities Open Up for Joint Application Period

The Finnish National Agency For Education has initiated the first joint application period for universities and universities of applied sciences, also known as Polytechnic Institutes. This milestone event, commencing Wednesday and concluding on January 17, represents a significant opportunity for students seeking to embark on higher education programs in English this autumn.

Unprecedented Educational Opportunities

Among the participating institutions are the University of the Arts and Tampere University, which is offering a theatre study program. The application process is entirely digital, with prospective students required to apply online via studyinfo.fi. The joint application aligns with the Finnish government’s commitment to broaden educational opportunities, with approximately 8,300 study places available – an increase of about 1,000 from the previous year.

Diverse Study Programs

With 283 study programs on offer, students have an array of choices. Universities of applied sciences are providing 110 programs, while universities contribute with 173. Each applicant can apply for up to six study programs. However, unlike previous rounds, the programs do not need to be ranked in order of preference. Applicants can receive multiple program acceptances but can only settle on one study place in a degree program commencing in the same semester.

Application Outcomes and Future Prospects

The results for the English program applications will be announced starting early February, with a complete announcement by May 31, 2024. The joint application process will be divided into two separate phases this spring, with the second phase running from March 13 to March 27. This phase will focus on degree programs offered in Finnish and Swedish, further amplifying Finland’s commitment to inclusive and diverse education.