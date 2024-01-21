Finnish Universities Attract International Interest with English-Language Programs

The Finnish universities Diaconia University of Applied Sciences (Diak) and Vaasa University of Applied Sciences (VAMK) have reported a surge in interest from international students for their English-language Bachelor's and Master's programs. The two institutions have become a beacon of attraction for global talent, with a total of 9,286 applications for a limited number of slots.

Diak: Pioneering Digital Entrance Exams

Diak received a staggering 1,981 applications for the 80 available slots in social and healthcare programs at their Helsinki campus. The Bachelor of Health Care, Nursing program and the Bachelor of Social Services program saw 996 and 1,057 applicants respectively. What's notable about Diak's application process is its online entrance exam for social services. This digital approach has enabled international participation without the need for applicants to travel to Finland. However, the nursing program still requires part of the exam to be taken on-site in Helsinki, and proficiency in Finnish at least at level B1.

VAMK: High Quality Despite Higher Tuition

VAMK, on the other hand, saw a significant rise in the quality of applicants for its degree programs, despite increased tuition fees. The university received a total of 7,305 applications for the 160 slots available in their Bachelor's and Master's degree programs. VAMK's marketing strategies, particularly in Asian countries and the Middle East, have proven successful in attracting high-quality, tuition-paying students. Selection for VAMK's programs is based on entrance exams and interview videos, with results slated to be announced by April 10 and May 31, 2024, for Bachelor's and Master's programs respectively.

Finland: A Rising Star in Global Education

Both Diak and VAMK are testament to Finland's growing presence in the global education market. The significant numbers of applications reflect the country's commitment to providing high-quality education to a diverse range of students. With a second joint application period expected in the spring, Finnish universities are set to further enhance their international standing. These institutions are not only shaping the future of education in Finland, but they are also redefining the international landscape of higher education.