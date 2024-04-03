Fil-Am Club of Guam Awards Scholarships to Three UOG Students Amidst 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Three University of Guam students were recently honored with scholarships from the Fil-Am Club of Guam, marking a significant milestone during the club's 40th-anniversary celebration and the induction ceremony of its new officers for 2024-2025. Held at the prestigious RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort, the event spotlighted Anita Gamazon, McCallie Garcia, and Kyona Rivera as the deserving recipients of this academic award.

Empowering Future Leaders

The Fil-Am Club of Guam has long been committed to fostering educational excellence and supporting the dreams of Guam's youth. This year, the club chose Anita Gamazon, a dedicated nursing major; McCallie Garcia, an aspiring accounting professional; and Kyona Rivera, a passionate mass communication student, as the beneficiaries of its scholarship program for the Spring 2024 semester. Each of these students has demonstrated not only academic prowess but also a strong commitment to their community and the betterment of Guam.

A Celebration of Achievement and Aspiration

The scholarship presentation was a highlight of the Fil-Am Club's 40th-anniversary event, a testament to the organization's enduring legacy and its pivotal role in the Guam community. The ceremony, attended by past and present club officers, members, and supporters, was not just a celebration of the club's history but also a forward-looking gesture towards nurturing the island's future leaders. Susan Ibit, the chairwoman of the Fil-Am Club, alongside other esteemed members, presented the awards, symbolizing the club's commitment to education and empowerment.

Looking Forward: The Impact of Community Support

The scholarships awarded to Gamazon, Garcia, and Rivera underscore the vital role that community organizations like the Fil-Am Club of Guam play in supporting local education and providing opportunities for youth. By investing in the education of its young members, the club is effectively contributing to the sustainable development of Guam's workforce and the overall betterment of the island community. As these students progress in their academic and professional journeys, they carry with them the legacy and support of the Fil-Am Club, poised to make significant contributions to their community.

