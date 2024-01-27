Fiji's Ousted Education Minister's Future Uncertain, Says Prime Minister

In a turn of political events in Fiji, the future of the ousted Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, hangs in the balance. Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, in a recent interview, stated that the possible reinstatement of Radrodro could take anywhere from six months to the full term of the four-year Coalition Government. This statement was made amid reports that the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has requested Radrodro's return to the cabinet.

Zero Tolerance Stance

Prime Minister Rabuka made it clear that his administration has a zero tolerance policy towards Cabinet Ministers who defy his orders. This comes as a stern reminder to all members of the cabinet of the expected adherence to directives and the consequences of defiance.

SODELPA's Request

Despite the Prime Minister's tough stance, he confirmed receiving a request from the SODELPA for Radrodro's reinstatement. The party's management board had resolved to appeal to Rabuka for Radrodro's return to his former post as Education Minister. However, at the time of the interview, Rabuka stated that the resolution had not yet reached his office, casting doubts on the potential reinstatement.

Uncertain Future

The uncertainty surrounding Radrodro's future in the Cabinet adds an intriguing layer to Fiji's political landscape. As the country watches and waits, it remains to be seen whether Radrodro will be reinstated or if Prime Minister Rabuka's zero-tolerance stance will prevail.