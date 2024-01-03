Fiji’s Education Sector Grapples with Teacher Exodus Despite Salary Upgrades

The year 2023 marked a significant exodus of teachers from Fiji’s Ministry of Education, with a recorded loss of 735 teachers, according to Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca. The surge in resignations has left the education sector grappling with challenges as it ushers in the new academic year.

Seeking Greener Pastures

Teachers have been resigning in search of better job opportunities abroad. Despite the Fiji government’s allocation of $8.9 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget for salary upgrades in line with the Teacher Remuneration policy, the attrition rate remains high. The ministry is actively hiring and re-hiring staff to bridge the gap.

An Appeal for Better Conditions

Muniappa Gounder, the General Secretary of the Fiji Teacher’s Union (FTU), has underscored the need for improved pay, enhanced working conditions, and reduced workload as incentives to retain teachers. A decline in union membership due to mass resignations has been noted, accentuating the critical need for a teacher protection policy. The policy would address grievances related to pay, allowances, and treatment by parents.

Addressing the Discipline Dilemma

The Ministry of Education has registered over 600 teacher discipline cases over the past two years. In light of this, PS Kuruleca affirmed the ministry’s commitment to promoting accessible quality education. A notable increase in transfer requests from teachers was also reported in 2023, with more than 1770 applications from early childhood, primary, and secondary school teachers.

Anticipating Overseas Returnees

In the last year, around 900 teachers applied for leave to go overseas, with only 48 percent returning. The remaining 52 percent are speculated to not return before the commencement of the school year. The teachers, who visited countries such as America, New Zealand, and Australia where the demand for teaching professionals is high, are optimistic about returning to the profession. The Ministry is also strategizing to prioritize teacher welfare to retain professionals.

Reducing Student-Teacher Ratio

As the new 2024 Academic Year approaches, the Fiji government plans to prioritize reducing the teacher-student ratio. The current ratio in some schools is as high as one teacher to fifty students. The government aims to reestablish the previous level of one teacher to thirty students. Both Finance Minister Biman Prasad and Fijian Teachers Association President Netani Druavesi have expressed the importance of decreasing class sizes to enhance teaching effectiveness. The new school year is slated to begin on January 29th.