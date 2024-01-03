en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Fiji’s Education Sector Grapples with Teacher Exodus Despite Salary Upgrades

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
Fiji’s Education Sector Grapples with Teacher Exodus Despite Salary Upgrades

The year 2023 marked a significant exodus of teachers from Fiji’s Ministry of Education, with a recorded loss of 735 teachers, according to Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca. The surge in resignations has left the education sector grappling with challenges as it ushers in the new academic year.

Seeking Greener Pastures

Teachers have been resigning in search of better job opportunities abroad. Despite the Fiji government’s allocation of $8.9 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget for salary upgrades in line with the Teacher Remuneration policy, the attrition rate remains high. The ministry is actively hiring and re-hiring staff to bridge the gap.

An Appeal for Better Conditions

Muniappa Gounder, the General Secretary of the Fiji Teacher’s Union (FTU), has underscored the need for improved pay, enhanced working conditions, and reduced workload as incentives to retain teachers. A decline in union membership due to mass resignations has been noted, accentuating the critical need for a teacher protection policy. The policy would address grievances related to pay, allowances, and treatment by parents.

Addressing the Discipline Dilemma

The Ministry of Education has registered over 600 teacher discipline cases over the past two years. In light of this, PS Kuruleca affirmed the ministry’s commitment to promoting accessible quality education. A notable increase in transfer requests from teachers was also reported in 2023, with more than 1770 applications from early childhood, primary, and secondary school teachers.

Anticipating Overseas Returnees

In the last year, around 900 teachers applied for leave to go overseas, with only 48 percent returning. The remaining 52 percent are speculated to not return before the commencement of the school year. The teachers, who visited countries such as America, New Zealand, and Australia where the demand for teaching professionals is high, are optimistic about returning to the profession. The Ministry is also strategizing to prioritize teacher welfare to retain professionals.

Reducing Student-Teacher Ratio

As the new 2024 Academic Year approaches, the Fiji government plans to prioritize reducing the teacher-student ratio. The current ratio in some schools is as high as one teacher to fifty students. The government aims to reestablish the previous level of one teacher to thirty students. Both Finance Minister Biman Prasad and Fijian Teachers Association President Netani Druavesi have expressed the importance of decreasing class sizes to enhance teaching effectiveness. The new school year is slated to begin on January 29th.

0
Education Fiji
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Parents of children with special needs face the profound challenge of finding quality, affordable child care. These children often require caregivers skilled in physical assistance, specialized communication, and additional patience, compounded by the necessity for specialized training. Although federal rules prohibit discrimination against children with disabilities, practical considerations and the blurred line between disability and
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Cal Water and DoGoodery Launch 10th Annual 'Tap Into Learning' Water Conservation Program
14 mins ago
Cal Water and DoGoodery Launch 10th Annual 'Tap Into Learning' Water Conservation Program
Odisha Students Struggle with Lack of Braille Textbooks
16 mins ago
Odisha Students Struggle with Lack of Braille Textbooks
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
5 mins ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
11 mins ago
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
Cal Water's 'Tap Into Learning' Hits Decade Milestone Amid New Water Conservation Legislation
12 mins ago
Cal Water's 'Tap Into Learning' Hits Decade Milestone Amid New Water Conservation Legislation
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
1 min
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
1 min
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
3 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
4 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
35 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app