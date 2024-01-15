Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Ramps up Market Oversight Ahead of School Term

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) is demonstrating its commitment to fair market practices and consumer protection, as it intensifies its oversight of the back-to-school items market. With the upcoming school term at the end of the month, the FCCC is actively conducting surveys and inspections to monitor prices and prevent price gouging. The aim is to provide parents with accurate and reliable data, assisting them in planning budget-friendly shopping for the new academic year.

Proactive Market Surveillance

Joel Abraham, the CEO of FCCC, has affirmed the body’s dedication to ensuring fair prices for consumers. He revealed that their enforcement teams are tirelessly surveying the market and vowed to continue their efforts. In addition, the FCCC plans to implement awareness activities to help families adequately prepare for the new school year. By doing so, the FCCC hopes to alleviate some of the financial strain associated with back-to-school preparations.

Government Backing of FCCC’s Initiatives

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, has expressed strong support for the FCCC’s enforcement actions. He emphasized the government’s commitment to consumer fairness and protection, especially in the context of the ongoing pandemic. Kamikamica particularly praised FCCC’s proactive stance in conjunction with the government’s $200 back-to-school support initiative, a measure designed to ease the financial burden on parents.

Education Ministry’s Reminder to Schools

In related news, the Education Ministry is reminding schools that they cannot charge fees from students or parents, but funds collected through the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) must be properly documented. This follows complaints from parents about schools seeking additional funds. The Permanent Secretary, Selina Kuruleca, has emphasized the need for legitimate PTAs to collect money. She further urges PTAs to conduct ministerial meetings for decisions on fund collection, utilization, and fair accountability.