en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Ramps up Market Oversight Ahead of School Term

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Ramps up Market Oversight Ahead of School Term

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) is demonstrating its commitment to fair market practices and consumer protection, as it intensifies its oversight of the back-to-school items market. With the upcoming school term at the end of the month, the FCCC is actively conducting surveys and inspections to monitor prices and prevent price gouging. The aim is to provide parents with accurate and reliable data, assisting them in planning budget-friendly shopping for the new academic year.

Proactive Market Surveillance

Joel Abraham, the CEO of FCCC, has affirmed the body’s dedication to ensuring fair prices for consumers. He revealed that their enforcement teams are tirelessly surveying the market and vowed to continue their efforts. In addition, the FCCC plans to implement awareness activities to help families adequately prepare for the new school year. By doing so, the FCCC hopes to alleviate some of the financial strain associated with back-to-school preparations.

Government Backing of FCCC’s Initiatives

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, has expressed strong support for the FCCC’s enforcement actions. He emphasized the government’s commitment to consumer fairness and protection, especially in the context of the ongoing pandemic. Kamikamica particularly praised FCCC’s proactive stance in conjunction with the government’s $200 back-to-school support initiative, a measure designed to ease the financial burden on parents.

Education Ministry’s Reminder to Schools

In related news, the Education Ministry is reminding schools that they cannot charge fees from students or parents, but funds collected through the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) must be properly documented. This follows complaints from parents about schools seeking additional funds. The Permanent Secretary, Selina Kuruleca, has emphasized the need for legitimate PTAs to collect money. She further urges PTAs to conduct ministerial meetings for decisions on fund collection, utilization, and fair accountability.

0
Education Fiji
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
China Reports Progress in Children's Health, Safety, Education, and Welfare
In a recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS), considerable strides have been achieved in the China National Program for Child Development (2021-2030) throughout 2022. The report, which is based on statistical monitoring and departmental data, covers seven key aspects: children’s health, safety, education, welfare, family environment, and legal protection. Progress
China Reports Progress in Children's Health, Safety, Education, and Welfare
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
12 mins ago
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
12 mins ago
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
University of Sheffield Announces Admissions and Scholarships for Environmental Science BSc Course
2 mins ago
University of Sheffield Announces Admissions and Scholarships for Environmental Science BSc Course
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
6 mins ago
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
6 mins ago
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
Latest Headlines
World News
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
11 seconds
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
19 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
38 seconds
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
1 min
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
1 min
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
1 min
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
2 mins
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
2 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
2 mins
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app