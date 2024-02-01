Fifth PLF Spotlights Lifelong Learning and Upskilling Pathways

The Fifth Policy Learning Forum (PLF) on upskilling pathways recently convened, serving as a nexus for global discourse on the promotion of lifelong learning and upskilling for adults. Drawing representatives from various countries, the forum operates as a collaborative platform for the exchange of experiences, strategies, and insights into adult education and skill development.

Facilitating Global Collaboration

In the pursuit of establishing comprehensive lifelong upskilling pathways, the PLF allows participants to learn from one another, addressing common hurdles faced in the realm of adult upskilling. The insights shared are enriched by findings from Thematic Country Reviews on Upskilling Pathways conducted by Cedefop, which provide an in-depth analysis of different national approaches to upskilling.

Addressing the Innovation Gap in Adult Learning

The launch of the Adult Learning Collaboratory (ALC), spearheaded by the Institute for Adult Learning, was a key highlight of the forum. The ALC is a bold endeavor aimed at addressing the innovation gap in adult learning. This collaboratory seeks to bridge innovation gaps in the adult learning landscape and work in tandem with key stakeholders to develop evidence-based adult learning innovations. It underlines the challenges of catering to adult learners and ensuring that learning content remains contemporaneous with industry demands.

Validation of Prior Learning and Lifelong Learning Action Plan

Furthering the discussion on lifelong learning and adult upskilling collaboration was the exploration of the Validation of Prior Learning (VPL) in Flanders, the Lifelong Learning Action Plan, and the focus on competencies and vocational qualification pathways. The increase in the number and quality of VPL processes and test centers, as well as the emphasis on apprenticeships for unqualified young people and job seekers, was highlighted. This aligns with the European Upskilling Pathways and underscores the importance of lifelong learning and upskilling for adults.

The PLF continues to support the establishment of comprehensive lifelong upskilling pathways, accessible to all adults. The emphasis on continuous learning remains a key component of modern labor markets and societal development, reflecting the PLF's commitment to fostering a culture of lifelong learning.