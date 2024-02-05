Fieldpiece Instruments Commits $25,000 in Scholarship Funds for HVACR Education

Fieldpiece Instruments, in partnership with SkillsUSA, has committed to donate $25,000 in scholarship funds for 2024, marking the third annual MasteroftheTrade Scholarship. This initiative aims to bolster the HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) industry by providing financial support to 12 individuals pursuing HVACR technology studies at the college or postsecondary level.

Scholarship Allocation

Six scholarships, each worth $2,500, will be awarded to SkillsUSA HVAC students. An additional sum of $10,000 will be divided among the top three medalists in each category at the National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) in June 2024, contributing to the total scholarship fund.

Applicant Criteria and Timelines

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be members of SkillsUSA and enrolled in either HVACR or general construction programs. The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation of their application materials, including an essay or video submission, and the demonstrated proficiency of SkillsUSA Framework skills. The deadline for submissions is April 15, 2024, with the successful recipients announced on May 16.

Relevance and Future Impact

The partnership between Fieldpiece Instruments and SkillsUSA is a significant move in empowering the next generation of HVACR professionals. Given the expected growth in the industry due to a retiring workforce - with over 300,000 job openings projected by 2032 - this scholarship initiative is both timely and impactful. The SkillsUSA Championships, known as the largest workforce development event in the nation, boasts over 6,000 competitors in more than 115 contests, further highlighting the scale and potential impact of this scholarship program.