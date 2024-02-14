FHSU Embraces Freedom of Expression: A Look at the 'Glitter + Ash' Event

Amidst the vibrant campus life at Fort Hays State University (FHSU), student organizations are weaving their unique narratives and sparking meaningful conversations. One such event, 'Glitter + Ash,' has recently caught the attention of the university community. Organized by Us4U and the United Methodist Campus Ministry—two recognized student organizations—the event is a testament to the freedom of expression that FHSU upholds.

FHSU's Neutral Stance on Student Organization Events

As a beacon of higher education, Fort Hays State University prides itself on fostering an environment where diverse perspectives can coexist and thrive. The 'Glitter + Ash' event, scheduled for February 22, 2024, is a manifestation of this ethos. Although the event's email communication featured an FHSU-branded header graphic, it is essential to clarify that this does not imply the university's endorsement of the event.

FHSU remains steadfast in its commitment to respecting the First Amendment rights of individuals. Consequently, the university does not take a position on the beliefs or views expressed by student organizations. The 'Glitter + Ash' event, like many others, is an initiative driven by students, reflecting their thoughts, values, and aspirations rather than those of the university or its leadership.

Updating Procedures for Clarity and Transparency

In light of the recent attention garnered by the 'Glitter + Ash' event, FHSU is taking proactive steps to ensure clarity and transparency in its communication regarding student organization events. The university recognizes the potential for misinterpretation when using FHSU-branded visuals in event announcements and is working diligently to update its procedures.

Moving forward, the content of emails and events will explicitly state that they may not reflect the university's opinions or beliefs. This measure aims to provide clear guidance to the university community and prevent any misunderstandings regarding FHSU's stance on student-led initiatives.

The Power of Free Expression

Fort Hays State University, along with the Kansas Board of Regents, is a resolute advocate for the free expression of ideas and beliefs. This commitment forms the bedrock of the university's mission to cultivate critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and open dialogue.

Tisa Mason, FHSU President, emphasized the importance of this principle: "Our university is a marketplace of ideas. By encouraging the free exchange of thoughts, we empower our students to engage in meaningful discourse, challenge their perspectives, and grow as individuals."

As Fort Hays State University continues to nurture a rich tapestry of student organizations, events like 'Glitter + Ash' serve as reminders of the power of free expression. In embracing diverse viewpoints, the university fosters an inclusive environment that prepares its students to become informed, empathetic, and responsible citizens.

In the end, it is through the open exchange of ideas that we can build bridges, forge connections, and shape a brighter tomorrow. And it is in this spirit that Fort Hays State University remains a steadfast champion of freedom of speech and expression.