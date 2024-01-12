Fee Reduction for Singapore’s Chartered Accountant Programme to Boost Enrollment

Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) have ignited a beacon of accessibility for aspiring accountants. The revered Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) programme will undergo a significant fee reduction starting from June 2024, a move designed to attract more individuals to the accounting profession.

Enhancing Accessibility to SCAQ

Over time, the SCAQ has seen increased recognition and enrollment. The programme’s growing popularity has facilitated its fee reduction, thereby broadening the opportunity for more individuals to gain the esteemed qualification. The SCAQ programme, recognized globally, provides a curriculum designed to develop accountancy leaders with a comprehensive international outlook.

A New Fee Category for the Future

In a move to encourage students to embark on their SCAQ journey while they are still in tertiary education, a new fee category has been introduced. This initiative is expected to further enhance the programme’s accessibility, offering a head start for those interested in the accounting profession.

Building a Sustainable Talent Pipeline

The fee revision is one aspect of a broader initiative aimed at building a sustainable talent pipeline for accountancy professionals in Singapore. ACRA will continue to maintain oversight of the programme, while ISCA is set to improve learning support for SCAQ candidates. This includes scholarships, financial assistance, and collaborations with local universities to provide conducive pathways for those interested in the accountancy profession.

The decision responds to concerns expressed in November 2022 by MP Don Wee about the urgent talent shortage in the accountancy sector. ISCA president Teo Ser Luck has conveyed that several initiatives are underway to address this issue, including the fee reduction, illustrating a committed response to the accountancy sector’s talent needs.