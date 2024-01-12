en English
Fee Reduction for Singapore’s Chartered Accountant Programme to Boost Enrollment

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) have ignited a beacon of accessibility for aspiring accountants. The revered Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) programme will undergo a significant fee reduction starting from June 2024, a move designed to attract more individuals to the accounting profession.

Enhancing Accessibility to SCAQ

Over time, the SCAQ has seen increased recognition and enrollment. The programme’s growing popularity has facilitated its fee reduction, thereby broadening the opportunity for more individuals to gain the esteemed qualification. The SCAQ programme, recognized globally, provides a curriculum designed to develop accountancy leaders with a comprehensive international outlook.

A New Fee Category for the Future

In a move to encourage students to embark on their SCAQ journey while they are still in tertiary education, a new fee category has been introduced. This initiative is expected to further enhance the programme’s accessibility, offering a head start for those interested in the accounting profession.

Building a Sustainable Talent Pipeline

The fee revision is one aspect of a broader initiative aimed at building a sustainable talent pipeline for accountancy professionals in Singapore. ACRA will continue to maintain oversight of the programme, while ISCA is set to improve learning support for SCAQ candidates. This includes scholarships, financial assistance, and collaborations with local universities to provide conducive pathways for those interested in the accountancy profession.

The decision responds to concerns expressed in November 2022 by MP Don Wee about the urgent talent shortage in the accountancy sector. ISCA president Teo Ser Luck has conveyed that several initiatives are underway to address this issue, including the fee reduction, illustrating a committed response to the accountancy sector’s talent needs.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

