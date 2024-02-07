Federal University of Lafia to Celebrate Academic Excellence at its Combined Convocation

Marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of its students, the Federal University of Lafia in Nasarawa state has announced its combined 6th, 7th, and 8th convocation ceremony. An impressive cohort of 6,499 students is poised to graduate, stepping into the next chapter of their lives equipped with knowledge and skills fostered over years of diligent study. This information was relayed by Prof. Shehu Abdul-Raman, the university's vice chancellor, during a pre-convocation press briefing.

A Celebration of Academic Excellence

The convocation ceremony will not only celebrate the culmination of the students' academic journey but also honor their hard-earned achievements. A select group of 50 students, having demonstrated exceptional academic prowess, will be awarded first class honors across various disciplines. It is a testament to their commitment to intellectual pursuit and a reflection of the university's dedication to fostering academic excellence.

University's Commitment to Holistic Education

The Federal University of Lafia prides itself on its commitment to holistic education. Far beyond the awarding of certificates, the university places great emphasis on equipping its graduates with the requisite knowledge and skills for innovation and development in their respective fields. This approach ensures that its graduates are not just qualified on paper, but are also well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to their fields and society at large.

Looking Forward to a Grand Convocation

The forthcoming convocation will celebrate the academic achievements of graduates from three different sets, reflecting the institution's capacity to nurture and produce top-notch professionals consistently. It is an event that the entire university community, and indeed the general public, looks forward to with great anticipation. The ceremony will take place at the Convocation Arena, on the university's New Campus along Gwarzo Road in Kano, starting at 9:00am daily.