Federal Polytechnic Ilaro Unveils Biometric Device, Electric Tricycle Boosting Nigeria's Production Capabilities

At the heart of a significant stride towards technological innovation and self-sufficiency, the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro has proudly launched a biometric device and an electric tricycle. This leap forward was unveiled by Dr. Mukail Akinde, the institution's Rector, during the 21st Combined Convocation ceremony, spotlighting the school's commitment to nurturing home-grown talents and reducing dependency on imported technologies.

These groundbreaking achievements are not just a testament to the institution's prowess in fostering innovation but also a beacon of hope for Nigeria's economic development. Dr. Akinde highlighted that these devices, particularly the biometric device, were assembled by the students and lecturers from the Electrical and Electric Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Computer Science departments.

This initiative underscores the potential savings on importation costs and taxes, which would have amounted to N750,800 per device. By focusing on local production, the Polytechnic sets a precedent for other institutions and industries to follow, aligning with the nation's aspirations for technological independence.

Empowering Future Generations

The convocation was not just a platform to showcase these innovations but also served as a celebration of academic excellence, with 10,447 graduates being awarded National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas. Among these, 795 students graduated with distinction, illustrating the high caliber of students the institution nurtures.

The Rector's call to the graduates to leverage their 21st-century training and skills for national development further emphasizes the role of education in empowering individuals to contribute meaningly to society. The conferment of the institution's fellowship on Dr. Adedoyin Tokunboh Ogunfemi, an alumnus who has exemplified commendable service, marked a high point of the ceremony, celebrating the achievements of the Polytechnic's community.