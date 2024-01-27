FDA Delays Menthol Ban as Schools Ramp Up Vaping Surveillance with Federal Funds

The American Lung Association's latest annual State of Tobacco Control report has raised eyebrows across the country. The report pulls no punches, placing the spotlight firmly on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) delay in finalizing a menthol ban, a move that could have far-reaching consequences.

Consequences of Delay

At the heart of the matter is the potential negative impact on addiction, disease, and death, particularly among Black Americans. The delay has stoked fears and fueled debates about the FDA's role and responsibility in controlling tobacco consumption. The Association's report underscores the urgency of enforcing a ban on menthol, commonly used in cigarettes, to stem the tide of tobacco-related issues.

As the FDA grapples with the menthol ban, schools across the United States have taken matters into their own hands to combat vaping among students. They've turned to surveillance technology, installing vape detectors in restrooms, a move that has sparked controversies. Some of these measures are funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, raising questions about the allocation of resources during a pandemic.

The Human Impact

The case of Texas high school student, Aaliyah Iglesias, brings into sharp focus the human impact of these policies. Caught vaping, Iglesias faced the risk of losing her student council presidency, debate team captainship, and the opportunity to walk at graduation. Moreover, her college scholarships were thrown into jeopardy.

Despite these severe repercussions, Iglesias believes that the policies are not effectively preventing vaping among students. The sensors, which can cost over $1,000 each, have also raised privacy concerns among students. Furthermore, students have found ways to outsmart the technology, casting doubt on its effectiveness.