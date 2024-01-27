FDA Delays Menthol Ban as Schools Deploy Vape-Detecting Tech: A Clash of Policies

As the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drags its feet on the finalization of a ban on menthol cigarettes, the American Lung Association has voiced its concerns. The delay, the Association argues, only serves to fuel an increase in addiction, disease, and death, especially among Black Americans, who make up over 80% of menthol users. The FDA's decision, initially expected in March, is now shrouded in uncertainty.

A Double-Edged Sword: Surveillance in Schools

Meanwhile, in an attempt to curb the escalating problem of student vaping, schools across the United States are deploying surveillance technology. Students like Aaliyah Iglesias, caught in the act of vaping, are feeling the brunt of these new policies with severe repercussions, including the potential loss of student council presidency, debate team captaincy, and even college scholarships. Iglesias, who was sent to an alternative school for 30 days and faced potential criminal charges, is emblematic of the controversial measures.

Funding and Controversy

Federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds and settlement money from Juul Labs are fueling these technology investments. However, as with any tool of surveillance, questions of privacy and effectiveness are being raised. Some students have found ways to outsmart the sensors, and the constant alarms can be an overwhelming ordeal for school administrators. Moreover, the severity of punishments, including removal from student organizations and honors societies, is seen by many as excessive.

The Human Cost of Policies

As the drumbeat of criticism grows louder, the story of Aaliyah Iglesias stands as a stark reminder of the human cost of these stringent policies. Having faced the harsh consequences, she maintains that the policies are not effective, and the repercussions, disproportionate. As the FDA mulls over its decision on menthol and schools grapple with the complexities of surveillance, the debate rages on about the most effective ways to tackle substance abuse among the youth.