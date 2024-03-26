FBLG Middle School in Yigo, Guam, Begins $6M Refurbishment, Eyes 2025 Reopening

The ceremonial groundbreaking of the F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School's $6 million refurbishment project in Yigo, Guam, marks a significant step towards its anticipated reopening in 2025. Funded by the federal American Rescue Plan, the project aims to address severe structural issues and upgrade the campus facilities, with Northern Construction leading the overhaul.

Project Overview and Objectives

The refurbishment project, initiated with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Education Superintendent Erik Swanson, and Principal Melissa Mafnas, seeks to revitalize the school which has faced closure since 2022 due to structural concerns. These issues were exacerbated by Typhoon Mawar, leading to an urgent need for comprehensive repairs and upgrades. The project scope includes fixing cracks and spalls, replacing tiles, installing new doors, renovating restrooms, and overhauling the electrical system to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment.

Challenges and Anticipations

Given the extensive damage and the project's ambitious objectives, the timeline has been set for completion in early 2025, with hopes for students to return by the middle of the next school year. While the original target was six to eight months, unforeseen structural damages have extended the timeline. Despite these challenges, stakeholders remain optimistic, emphasizing the project's significance in providing a structurally sound and upgraded campus for future generations.

Community and Future Outlook

The project has garnered positive reactions from the school community, including students eagerly awaiting their return. The refurbishment is not only seen as a restoration of the physical environment but also as a symbol of progress and resilience. Looking ahead, officials are also eyeing the reconstruction of the nearby Simon Sanchez High School, indicating a broader commitment to improving educational infrastructure in Guam. As the project progresses, it stands as a testament to the community's dedication to its children's education and well-being.