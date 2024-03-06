Fayette STEM Academy for Girls Halts Expansion, Parent Vows to Challenge Decision

In a meeting that stirred the local community, Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced on Tuesday that the planned expansion of the Rise STEM Academy for Girls would not proceed for the 2024-25 school year, prompting a determined response from parent and Equity Council Committee member Monica Mundy.

Unexpected Pause in Growth

Since its inception in 2020, Rise STEM Academy has aimed to provide a nurturing and innovative educational environment for economically disadvantaged girls of color. The school, which initially welcomed students from kindergarten through second grade, had plans to extend through to eighth grade. However, in a recent turn of events, Superintendent Liggins communicated to families that the extension to include a sixth grade in the upcoming school year would be halted. He explained that the decision was made to allow for a comprehensive assessment of the program, ensuring consistency and the establishment of a solid foundation critical for the school's long-term success.

A Community's Response

Mundy expressed her frustration and concern at an Equity Council meeting, highlighting the impact of the decision on 50 girls who anticipated continuing their education at Rise STEM Academy. Labeling them as "the lost girls," Mundy voiced the community's disappointment and the feeling of being let down by the school district. With the support of the Equity Council, Mundy plans to address her concerns at the next school board meeting, advocating for the continuation of the expansion to ensure the girls' educational journey is not disrupted.

Future Prospects and Commitment

Despite the current setback, Liggins reaffirmed the district's commitment to the Rise STEM Academy program, emphasizing the goal to build the nation's best K-5 girls STEM program. The district plans to reinvest in foundational aspects, including staff training and curriculum support, ensuring the provision of a top-notch STEM education for every student. While the halt in expansion presents immediate challenges, the district's dedication to the program's success and the community's active engagement highlight a path towards resolution and growth.

As the situation unfolds, the implications of this decision will likely resonate beyond the walls of Rise STEM Academy, underscoring the importance of community involvement in educational development and the ongoing struggle to provide equitable opportunities for all students.