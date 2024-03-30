Faryab Province Targets School Infrastructure Boost: 17 New Builds Announced

Hafizullah Motasim Billah, heading Faryab's education department, emphasized the critical challenge of inadequate school buildings in the province during a school foundation-laying ceremony in Chehel Gazi district. Highlighting that 174 schools operate without standard facilities, impacting thousands of students studying in open spaces or rented accommodations, Motasim Billah revealed ambitious plans for educational infrastructure development.

Urgent Need for Educational Infrastructure

During the event, Motasim Billah disclosed the construction of six schools on previously allocated lands, with an additional 17 schools slated for completion in the current academic year. This initiative aims to mitigate the severe infrastructure deficit across Faryab province. Ebrahim, leader of the Qais Argandewal Foundation, announced the construction of 68 schools across 34 provinces, funded entirely by the foundation's personal budget, including two schools in each province, demonstrating a significant private contribution to public education.

Community Reaction and Support

Local residents, including Hamidullah and Sayed Faizullah from Chehel Gazi district, expressed their gratitude and optimism regarding the ongoing and future construction projects. They highlighted the importance of such developments in fostering a conducive learning environment and encouraging community engagement in education. The initiative has garnered widespread approval, with locals urging for the swift construction of standard buildings for all district schools.

Addressing Long-standing Educational Gaps

Previously, the absence of accessible educational facilities in remote districts of Faryab province led to community appeals to local and central authorities for intervention. The foundation stone laying in Chehel Gazi district not only marks a step towards addressing these appeals but also emphasizes the collaborative efforts between the government and private foundations in overcoming educational challenges. With ongoing projects and future plans, Faryab is on a path to significantly improving its educational landscape.