Ezra Mpyisi: A Life of Faith and Influence in Rwanda's Seventh-day Adventist Community

At the dawn of a new day, the Seventh-day Adventist community in Rwanda mourns the loss of one of its stalwarts, Ezra Mpyisi. Aged 102, Mpyisi's life was a tapestry woven with threads of resilience, faith, and profound influence, spanning from the reign of King Yuhi V Musinga to the present day.

A Journey Rooted in Faith

Mpyisi's spiritual journey began with his baptism into the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1934. He was then propelled into a career in teaching and pastoral work, his life echoing the rhythms of faith and service. Personal tragedy struck with the loss of his first wife, but life bloomed again with his second wife and their eight children.

Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges

Ordained in 1951, Mpyisi's ministry expanded beyond geographical boundaries, reaching five countries. He became the first from his region to earn a theological degree from Solusi University in Zimbabwe, a testament to his dedication and intellect. Mpyisi's influence was not confined to the pulpit; he was also a formidable presence in the political arena. Serving on the national council and as an advisor to two Rwandan kings, his spiritual insights steered the course of national affairs.

The Legacy of a Life Well Lived

Mpyisi partook in the repatriation of King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa's remains following his death in 2016, a poignant moment in his journey. Amidst the turmoil of the 1959 revolution, he persevered in his pastoral duties until his retirement in 1992. He returned to Rwanda in 1997, his spirit undeterred by the winds of change. Mpyisi remained active in evangelism and education until his twilight years, his voice echoing across radio waves and on YouTube. On the milestone of his 100th birthday, he attributed his longevity to divine grace and a serene mindset.

As we remember Ezra Mpyisi, we reflect on a life marked by candid preaching, fearless expression, and significant contributions to Rwanda's spiritual and educational fabric. His journey, deeply intertwined with a pivotal era in Rwandan history, will undoubtedly resonate with generations to come.