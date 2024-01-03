Extensiv Announces Spring 2024 Scholarship Winners, Opens Submissions for Fall

Supply chain solutions powerhouse, Extensiv, previously known as 3PL Central, has announced the recipients of its Spring 2024 Supply Chain Scholarship and concurrently opened submissions for its upcoming Fall 2024 scholarship. This initiative is a testament to Extensiv’s commitment to fostering innovation in supply chain management, logistics, and operations management sectors.

Addressing Industry Challenges

At its core, the scholarship program aims to tackle prevalent challenges faced by third-party logistics (3PLs) providers, such as workforce retention and operational efficiency. By nurturing talent and encouraging progressive thinking in the industry, Extensiv seeks to create a robust and forward-thinking workforce capable of navigating these hurdles.

Winners of the Spring 2024 Scholarship

The Spring scholarship was clinched by Favour Irek from the University of Arizona, whose essay delved into the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on supply chain operations. The runners-up were Jazlyn Yanssens and John Blue, whose compelling entries focused on the potential of electric trucks and the efficiencies AI can introduce into the supply chain.

Announcing the Fall 2024 Scholarship

Submissions for the Fall 2024 scholarship are now open, with the application window spanning from January 3 to June 1, 2024. The scholarship is accessible to Bachelor’s, Master’s, or MBA students engaged in writing on the latest advancements in supply chain management. This is yet another step by Extensiv to foster talent that can drive the future of the logistics industry.

Extensiv continues to redefine omnichannel fulfillment technology for warehouses. By partnering with over 1,500 3PLs and offering software solutions that enable brands to meet modern consumer expectations without necessitating platform migrations during growth, Extensiv solidifies its position as a leader in the industry.

The integration of AI in logistics and supply chain management has proven to be a game-changer. By enabling more efficient transportation systems, predictive maintenance, route planning optimization, and autonomous vehicles, AI is setting new industry standards. These advancements, coupled with the continuous nurturing of talent through initiatives like Extensiv’s scholarships, hold the promise of a more efficient, sustainable, and innovative future for the logistics industry.