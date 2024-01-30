Expo 2023 Innovation Centre Symposium Bolsters Young Inventors in Qatar

The Expo 2023 Innovation Centre in Qatar recently held a symposium titled 'Qatar Innovates'. This event was marked by the presence of high-achieving secondary school students who shared their innovative journeys, scientific accomplishments, and significant contributions to their communities through their inventions.

Defining Innovation and Invention

Dr. Mohamed Saif al-Kuwari, chair of the Expo 2023 Doha scientific and cultural committee, elucidated on the concept of invention and innovation. He described these concepts as fresh ideas that are not only practical but also contribute positively to society, the economy, and promote environmental values. Al-Kuwari emphasized the need for inventors to possess a robust knowledge base and creative abilities to comprehend and cultivate these ideas.

Call for Support to Innovation and Scientific Research

Al-Kuwari underlined the importance of offering increased support to innovation and scientific research. This includes the integration of scientific ideas into educational curricula and recognition of Qatari inventors. He underscored the crucial role of the state, universities, and research centers in identifying and fostering young talent.

Al-Kuwari also advocated for more professional symposia and forums to enhance the skills of inventors and innovators. Furthermore, he called for comprehensive media coverage and legal support to assist inventors in realizing their scientific projects.