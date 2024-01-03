en English
Exploring the Future of Journalism: Social Entrepreneurship and the Impact of Social Media

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Exploring the Future of Journalism: Social Entrepreneurship and the Impact of Social Media

Delving into the changing landscape of journalism, recent research sheds light on the motivations of mass communication students, the impact of social media on traditional media, and the potential of social entrepreneurship in journalism. It reveals that the motivations of students vary with their specialization; journalism students are primarily driven by altruism, while strategic communication students lean towards profit.

Democratization of News Production

The rise of social media platforms has demolished financial barriers to entry in news media and democratized news production. This democratization poses a formidable challenge to traditional media practitioners and journalists. A potential solution emerging from these changing dynamics is social entrepreneurial journalism that focuses on sustainable reporting and aims to address social issues for underserved communities.

Understanding Social Entrepreneurial Intentions (SEI)

The study applies the theory of planned behavior and social cognitive career theory to comprehend the determinants of SEI and behaviors. Empirical investigations suggest factors such as experience with social problems, empathy, perceived social support, and self-efficacy significantly influence SEI. However, the transformation of intentions into behaviors is complex and depends on numerous factors, including motivation, peer influence, and support from educational institutions.

Role of Digital Literacy and Social Awareness

Digital literacy is becoming crucial for mass communication practitioners, particularly in effectively leveraging social media platforms. Perceived social support and social entrepreneurial self-efficacy are significant predictors of SEI and social entrepreneurial behaviors. Experience with social problems enhances attitudes, beliefs, and support for social entrepreneurship, resulting in stronger SEI. The study also discusses the impact of peers’ social awareness on an individual’s engagement in social entrepreneurship, suggesting a high level of social awareness can foster favorable perceptions of social entrepreneurship.

Case Study: Cowrie and its Mission

Tiffany Patterson, founder of Cowrie, is a testament to the power of social entrepreneurial journalism. She aims to create a wellness travel platform for individuals of color to discover retreats and community organizers. Cowrie’s goal is to partner with local brands and experiences that focus on fostering safe wellness travel experiences for people of color. Its recent partnership with Going.com’s affiliate program is a step towards making travel more accessible. Despite facing challenges, Tiffany remains committed to her mission and is passionate about sharing her experiences of displacement, culture, language, and self-discovery.

Education Social Issues
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

