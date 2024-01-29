Experts Emphasize Education and Social Development at Multi-Disciplinary Event

In a recent event centered around educational and social development, experts across various fields underscored the significance of upgrading education, speaking against adversity, nullifying intolerance, and provision of fundamental services such as water and power. The event saw the participation of medical professionals, educators, government workers, and students. The most resonating message was directed at the youth, encouraging them to work relentlessly to surmount their disappointments.

Empowered Women Empowered Society

A session titled "Empowered Women Empowered Society" was moderated by Tola Ram Sotahar, with panelists Zahida Abro, Suman Raheem, and former Director General of Information Sawai Khan Chalgri. The discussion revolved around the role of women's empowerment in societal change and the indispensability of education and independence for women.

Impact of Social Behaviors on Psychology

Another session, hosted by Dr. Nousheen Ujjan, tackled the impact of social behaviors on psychology. Dr. Mahnoor and Dr. Eshwar addressed the issue of intolerance affecting mental health and suggested societal discrimination could be mitigated by promoting tolerance and discerning the motivations behind discrimination. An interesting observation was made about the combined family system and how challenges it poses can be managed through heightened tolerance.

Highlights of the Event

Throughout the event, school children presented tableaus, and cultural events such as drama and music festivals were organized. The organizers, Mehboob Shah Lakyari and Abdul Qayoom Sarohi, committed to continue working for youth development. Additionally, they announced that the festival would become an annual event.