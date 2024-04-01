Experts Push for Increased Edtech Financing in Nigeria to Enhance Education Quality

At a recent Edtech Mondays event, organized by Co-Creation Hub and the Mastercard Foundation, education experts emphasized the critical need for more financing in Nigeria's education sector. The session, focused on 'Accelerating Edtech Financing for Equity and Access in Nigeria', brought together industry leaders to discuss the pivotal role of technology in education and the importance of increased investments.

Spotlight on Edtech's Impact

During the panel, Edupoint's CEO, Oscar Obiorah, highlighted the significant contributions of private investments to the edtech sector, improving education access and affordability. He stressed the importance of continuous R&D by edtech startups to enhance student learning outcomes. Executive Director of LEAP Africa, Kehinde Ayeni, echoed these sentiments, pointing to the mobilization of resources towards edtech post-COVID and the need to overcome funding challenges in Nigeria's edtech space.

Challenges and Opportunities

Ayeni outlined several hurdles facing edtech financing in Nigeria, including duplicity of efforts among innovators and a lack of scalability. Gbenga Agoye, another expert, identified investor interest in edtech, emphasizing the importance of scalability, market potential, and solution efficacy. The discussions underscored the necessity for government incentives and policy frameworks to encourage technology use in education, making policies more practicable and effective.

Future Prospects

The dialogue at Edtech Mondays made it clear that for Nigeria to achieve its educational goals, a collaborative effort between the government, private investors, and edtech companies is essential. As the sector continues to evolve, the emphasis on scalability, innovation, and accessibility will be key to unlocking the transformative potential of edtech in Nigeria, ensuring equitable access to quality education for all.