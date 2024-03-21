EWS Students at Bal Bharti School Face Fee Demand for Class 9 Transition

Parents of Class 8 students at Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, were stunned by a recent notification from the school administration. Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category students were informed they must pay fees or consider transferring out as they advance to Class 9. This sudden shift has led parents to seek intervention from the Directorate of Education (DoE), highlighting a pressing issue concerning educational equity and policy interpretation.

Understanding the Policy Shift

Under the Right to Education Act, private schools in Delhi are obligated to reserve a minimum of 25% of entry-level seats for students from EWS, DG, and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories, ensuring their free and compulsory education until Class 8. However, Bal Bharati Public School's recent communication indicates a departure from this practice, suggesting that such students will have to pay fees from Class 9 onwards. This action contradicts specific mandates for schools on government-allotted land, which are required to extend free education up to secondary or senior secondary levels without seeking reimbursement for their obligation.

Response and Reaction

The school's principal, Suruchi Gandhi, issued a note to parents that has sparked widespread concern and discussion. The note clarified the school's stance, as per the RTE Act, on providing free education only up to Class 8 for EWS/DG students. Meanwhile, affected parents have reached out to DoE officials, seeking clarity and support. The DoE, responding to these concerns, issued an order emphasizing that private schools under land obligation cannot compel EWS/DG/CWSN students to pay fees or leave post-Class 8.

Looking Ahead

This incident has opened a broader debate on the interpretation and implementation of educational policies designed to support underprivileged students. As the community awaits a resolution, the situation at Bal Bharati Public School serves as a focal point for discussions on educational equity, policy consistency, and the true spirit of the Right to Education Act. Stakeholders from various quarters are keenly observing how this matter unfolds, hoping for a fair and inclusive outcome that aligns with the foundational goals of ensuring education for all.