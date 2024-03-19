Evolution of Exam Cheating in Kenya: From 'Mwakenya' to AI-Powered Tactics

Exam cheating in Kenyan universities has undergone a significant transformation, moving from traditional methods to sophisticated AI-powered techniques. This shift has made it harder for educational institutions to detect and prevent cheating, posing new challenges for academic integrity.

With the advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI), students are now employing advanced technologies such as smartwatches, hidden earpieces, and AI chatbots to discreetly receive answers during exams. This evolution from handwritten notes, known locally as 'Mwakenya', to digital cheating tools underscores the urgent need for academic institutions to adapt their monitoring and evaluation strategies.

The New Frontier: AI in Academic Dishonesty

Generative AI, especially tools like ChatGPT, has become a game-changer in how students approach cheating. These AI applications can provide real-time, accurate answers to exam questions, making it easier for students to cheat undetected. AI-powered smartwatches and earpieces, which are difficult for invigilators to notice, further facilitate this dishonest practice.

Additionally, facial recognition software and deepfake technologies enable students to bypass identity verification processes during online exams, raising serious concerns about the reliability of remote assessment methods.

As cheating methods become more advanced, universities are struggling to keep pace. The adoption of AI algorithms in online proctoring systems represents one potential countermeasure, but these technologies are not foolproof. The creation of randomized exam questions and monitoring of online activity during tests are other strategies being considered.

However, the development and implementation of these solutions require significant resources and expertise, highlighting the ongoing technological arms race between cheaters and educational institutions.

Looking Ahead: Preserving Academic Integrity

To combat AI-aided cheating, universities must invest in anti-AI cheating software and enhance their online and onsite proctoring protocols. Educating students about the importance of academic integrity and the long-term consequences of cheating is equally vital.

By fostering a culture of honesty and implementing advanced detection measures, academic institutions can hope to preserve the credibility of their qualifications and maintain high educational standards. The evolution of exam cheating from 'Mwakenya' to AI underscores the need for continuous adaptation and vigilance in the face of technological advancements.