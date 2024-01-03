en English
Education

European Digital Finance PhD Programme: Strengthening Fintech and Aligning with EU Strategies

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
In an ambitious stride to fortify Europe’s standing in the fintech arena, the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) has inaugurated the European Research and PhD Training Programme in Digital Finance. This programme, set to span from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2027, is designed to intertwine finance, technology, and data science in a multidisciplinary fashion.

Addressing Complex Challenges in the Financial Sphere

Under the coordination of Joerg Osterrieder at the University of Twente, the programme will offer 19 PhD positions, with a concentration on finance and AI to tackle intricate challenges in the financial world. This monumental initiative is the result of a collaborative effort encompassing eight European universities, four international corporations, two SMEs, three research institutions, and the European Central Bank.

Curriculum and Collaborations

The curriculum includes 120 ECTS of advanced technical courses, emphasizing robust industry collaboration through secondments and partnerships. The programme aims to address pressing industry needs such as improving data quality, deploying AI, building trust in AI products, and mitigating AI expertise shortages.

Contributing to EU’s Strategic Goals

Simultaneously, it seeks to contribute to the EU’s strategic objectives, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transformation of financial services. The programme’s goals include the creation of a European financial data space, fostering innovation using blockchain, and ensuring the sustainability of digital finance.

Public-Private Partnership for Advancing Digital Finance

Funded primarily by the EU Horizon research framework and supplemented by industry partners, this programme stands as a significant public-private partnership. It is devoted to propelling digital finance forward in alignment with the EU’s strategies. Universities and companies are invited to join this network, with further details available on the programme’s website and inquiries directed to Joerg Osterrieder.

Education Europe
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

