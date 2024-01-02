en English
Education

EU Opens Registration for Juvenes Translatores Translation Contest Amid Global Emphasis on Language Learning

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
EU Opens Registration for Juvenes Translatores Translation Contest Amid Global Emphasis on Language Learning

As the clock struck 12:00 CET on September 2, 2022, secondary schools across the European Union began vying for a chance to participate in the Juvenes Translatores translation contest. Orchestrated by the European Commission, this contest throws open a world of 552 possible language combinations, drawn from the EU’s 24 official languages. Schools interested in this linguistic marathon have until October 20, 2022, to register their intent.

Nurturing the ‘European youth’

The theme for this year’s contest, ‘European youth,’ is a nod to the European Year of Youth 2022. It’s a clarion call, rallying young individuals to break down linguistic barriers, foster cross-cultural communication, and perhaps, discover a passion for translation. Commissioner Johannes Hahn underscored the contest’s intent to inspire young people to consider careers in translation and promote language learning.

Contest Mechanics

Once the registration period concludes, 705 schools will be chosen through a random selection process. The number mirrors the total seats each country holds in the European Parliament, ensuring equal representation. Each selected school can then nominate up to five students, all born in 2005, to participate in the online contest scheduled for November 24, 2022.

An Ode to Translation

The winners—one from each country—are expected to be announced in early February 2023. These young linguists will be invited to a grand prize ceremony in Brussels in spring 2023. Here, they will rub shoulders with professional translators, gain insights into language-related careers, and experience firsthand the power of translation in bridging cultures and fostering understanding.

Simultaneously, in a separate but related development, American schools are also acknowledging the importance of world language education. Over 700 middle schoolers and one-third of high schoolers are now studying European languages and Arabic, signaling a growing interest in non-English languages. World Language Initiative-Montana, a nonprofit organization, has stepped up to offer low-cost classes and support public schools in maintaining high-quality language instruction. This focus on language learning is not only enhancing students’ cognitive skills but also equipping them for future global careers.

Meanwhile, Moldovan lawmakers have taken a significant step towards reaffirming their national identity. A bill changing the official national language from ‘Moldovan’ to ‘Romanian’ in the constitution and all legislative texts has been approved, marking a clear shift from Moldova’s Soviet past and historic ties to Moscow. The move is seen as a crucial step for the European Union candidate and is indicative of the growing emphasis on language as a marker of national identity and global alignment.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

