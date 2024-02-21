EU and UNICEF Join Forces to Transform the Lives of 1.5 Million Nigerian Youths

Imagine a future where every child, irrespective of their birthplace, has the opportunity to not only go to school but to thrive within its walls, learning skills that promise a brighter tomorrow. This vision is on the brink of becoming a reality in Nigeria, thanks to a groundbreaking initiative by the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). In the heart of Nigeria's northwest, an ambitious plan is unfolding to enrol and empower 1.5 million children, youths, and adolescents in Jigawa, Katsina, and Kano states.

At the core of this initiative, announced by Michael Banda, Senior Education Manager at UNICEF's Kano Field Office, is the commitment to providing safe, inclusive, and relevant learning and skills development opportunities.

With a special focus on Kano state, due to its large population and the significant number of out-of-school children, the programme is poised to create a wave of change from October 2023 to August 2027. The blueprint for success includes strengthening education governance and learning, expanding access to safe and inclusive learning environments, and providing quality, continuous learning and enhanced competencies.

Breaking Barriers, Building Futures

One of the most innovative aspects of this programme is its approach to integrating literacy and numeracy with religious education in Qur'anic schools. This model not only respects the cultural and religious fabric of the local communities but also ensures that education is accessible to those who cannot attend formal schools.

The initiative is a testament to the EU's role as a steadfast partner in promoting quality education across Nigeria, in collaboration with UNICEF and local governments. It represents a significant step towards addressing the educational and developmental needs of the younger population in these states.