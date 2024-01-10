Eton College Delays Term Start Due to Flooding-Induced Sewage Backlog

In an unanticipated turn of events, Eton College has deferred the initiation of its school term due to unabating flooding issues that blocked the sewage drains, rendering lavatories in boarding houses inoperable. The historic institution, home to a diverse student body, has instructed students to continue their education remotely amid the infrastructural setback.

Advertisment

Unforeseen Consequence of Flooding

Recent heavy rainfall and a high water table have led to significant pressure on Thames Water's sewers and pumping stations, resulting in a sewage backup at Eton College. The overwhelming influx of rainwater has overtaxed the drainage system, leading to a blockage that has caused lavatories in boarding houses to back up. The flooding has not only caused considerable disruption but also raised health and safety concerns, prompting the esteemed college to postpone the start of the term.

Continuity of Education Amidst Crisis

Advertisment

With the health and safety of its students and staff as a paramount concern, Eton College has swiftly put into operation remote learning protocols. This decision ensures that the students' education continues seamlessly, despite the infrastructural challenges. The college is in regular contact with Thames Water, monitoring the situation closely, and is optimistic about a prompt resolution that would allow students to return to campus soon.

Restoring Normalcy and Beyond

The college is taking dedicated measures to rectify the problem and reinstate the facilities to their working order before welcoming students back to campus. The delay in the start of the term, while unfortunate, embodies a precautionary step to uphold the health and safety of the Eton community. As the situation progresses, updates will be provided to the Eton community, ensuring transparency and open communication during these trying times.