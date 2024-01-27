ESLSCA University Egypt Claims Prestigious BGA Business School Impact Award

ESLSCA University Egypt's Master Degree in Government Business Administration program has received the esteemed Business School Impact Award (BGA), marking a significant achievement for the country's educational landscape. The program, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and the University, aims to cultivate future young leaders within the government's administrative machinery.

Ministerial Accolades

Hala el Saeed, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development of Egypt, extended her congratulations to ESLSCA University Egypt for their significant win. This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication invested in creating and implementing this high-impact program.

An International Honor

The BGA Business School Impact Award is an annual event celebrated in London. It is a prestigious honor that underscores the effectiveness and impact of business schools and their programs on students and the broader community. ESLSCA University Egypt's win places them prominently on the global educational map.

Further Celebrations

In addition to the university's victory, a student from the Master Degree in Government Business Administration program also won the Student of the Year award at the international level in the same competition. This accolade further demonstrates the program's success in nurturing exceptional talent and leadership.