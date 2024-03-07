Esh Group Celebrates Year of Bridging Education and Construction Careers with New Science Workshop

Esh Group has celebrated the first anniversary of Construction in the Curriculum (CITC), a pioneering education programme aimed at connecting classroom learning with real-world careers in construction. Launched in February 2023, the initiative has seen significant success in delivering curriculum subjects through a construction and built environment lens, thereby informing students about the industry and how their education is applicable to practical job roles. Coinciding with British Science Week, Esh Group has introduced a science workshop to further enrich students' understanding and aspirations.

Building Sustainable Futures

The latest addition to the CITC programme, the Science in Construction workshop, was strategically launched during British Science Week, emphasizing the importance of science in the construction industry. This workshop offers secondary school students the chance to experience the role of an 'environmental designer,' applying previously learned curriculum to a real-life scenario focused on sustainable construction. The aim is to inspire young individuals who have an affinity for science, showcasing construction as a viable and appealing career path.

Expanding Horizons

Over the past 12 months, Esh's social value team has successfully delivered the 'Maths in Construction' workshop to approximately 400 students across 12 North East schools. The feedback from these sessions has been overwhelmingly positive, prompting the expansion of the CITC series to include science. Kate Marshall-Nixon, social value manager for the North East, expressed excitement over the programme's success and its potential to further raise aspirations among students. The workshops are designed to not only highlight the relevance of maths and science skills in construction but also to develop soft skills such as teamwork, communication, and critical thinking.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

Esh Construction has formalized the launch of its Science in Construction workshop at Oxclose Community Academy, receiving commendable feedback from students and educators alike. Careers advisor Mr. Moses lauded the workshops for allowing students to apply their learned skills to 'real life' employment scenarios. Looking ahead, Esh plans to continue offering both maths and science workshops to schools in communities near its construction projects, further cementing its commitment to nurturing the future workforce and promoting sustainable practices within the industry.

As Esh Group moves into the second year of the CITC programme, the focus remains on connecting education with meaningful career paths in construction. The initiative not only highlights the diverse opportunities within the industry but also addresses the skills shortage by inspiring the next generation of construction professionals. With continued success, Esh's innovative approach may serve as a model for integrating industry-specific learning into school curriculums nationwide.