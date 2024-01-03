en English
Education

Erasmus Programme: Opportunities, Challenges, and The Road Ahead

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
The implementation report on the Erasmus programme, spanning from 2012 to 2027, provides a comprehensive assessment of its effectiveness, highlights best practices, and acknowledges challenges. The report is compiled after thorough consultations with stakeholders and an analysis of myriad sources, including surveys from National Agencies (NAs), studies by policy departments, and meetings with pan-European organizations.

Early Insights from the Current Program

Being in the early stage of the 2021-2027 program period, the report offers a preliminary overview, shedding light on opportunities, challenges, and potential areas for improvement. The Erasmus programme is not merely a scheme but a catalyst that supports education, training, youth, and sport sectors. It underscores the importance of inclusion, digital transformation, environmental considerations, and civic engagement.

Erasmus: A Pillar of the European Education Area

The ambitious goal of the programme is to involve 12 million participants and it plays a significant role in the strategy to build a European Education Area. However, the journey hasn’t been without hurdles. The programme faced initial roadblocks due to the delayed approval of its regulation, the unanticipated COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic difficulties exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Overcoming Challenges with Adaptation

Defying these challenges, Erasmus adapted during the pandemic, shifting funds to support virtual and blended learning. The report identifies a high demand for the programme, with a particular inclination towards mobility, but it also points out issues such as insufficient grant levels and complex administration.

Future Projections and Recommendations

The report emphasizes the need to improve inclusion for underrepresented groups, enhance digital tools, and balance physical mobility with environmental considerations. The findings of this report will significantly contribute to the European Commission’s mid-term evaluation and will help shape the design of future programs.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

