Entrepreneurship Bootcamp: Daleville's Game-Changing Initiative

In an unprecedented move to bolster entrepreneurial spirit, Daleville is set to witness a significant shift in its business landscape with the launch of a new Entrepreneurship Bootcamp program. This initiative, a collaboration between the Small Business Development Center at Troy University and the Daleville Area Chamber of Commerce, is generously funded by Troy University and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Modelled on Notre Dame's Success

The program draws inspiration from a successful model at Notre Dame University. The expanded version of this program will be available in Daleville, Troy, and Phenix City, emerging as the largest initiative of its kind in the region.

Community Leaders Spearheading the Project

Key community figures, including Juliana Bolivar from the SBDC, Michelle Powell from the Daleville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Greg Gainey, whose Southeast Community Training Center will host some of the Bootcamp sessions, have been instrumental in shaping this project.

Comprehensive Learning Experience

The six-week program promises a comprehensive learning journey for aspiring entrepreneurs. It covers every aspect of business development, right from the conception of an idea to its strategic execution. The curriculum is enriched with networking events, mentorship opportunities, and practical advice from business experts. The final event of the program will be a grand Networking Event hosted at Troy University.

To ensure maximum accessibility, the program includes on-site childcare facilities and meals. Valued at $500, the program is available to participants at a nominal fee of $25, thanks to generous scholarships. With registration currently open and limited availability, interested individuals are encouraged to seize this opportunity promptly.