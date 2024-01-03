Entrepreneur Angeline Pompei Launches Innovative App to Teach English to Spanish Speakers

In a bid to make English learning more accessible and integrated into daily life for Spanish-speaking adults, Angeline Pompei, an entrepreneur with a background in aerospace engineering and experience in the skincare industry, has launched an innovative app named Learn English Fast. Pompei, who has also gained TELF certification to teach English internationally, has drawn from her personal struggles with language learning as an adult to create this app. The app is not just an English as a Second Language (ESL) platform but a tool to open up better economic opportunities for Spanish speakers and improve their families’ future.

A Comprehensive Learning Resource

The Learn English Fast app, designed specifically for Spanish speakers, offers users an array of resources to enhance their English skills. These include bilingual books, audiobooks featuring both male and female voices, videos, songs, and a vocabulary section. The vocabulary segment can be downloaded for free, while users desiring a more comprehensive learning experience can opt for the Unlimited option. This feature, accessible through a yearly fee, provides full access to all courses and bilingual audiobook collections.

Transforming Language Learning through Music and Lifestyle Integration

Pompei’s approach to language learning is unique, employing music and lifestyle integration to teach grammar, vocabulary, and conversational English. Her album ‘Verbiage,’ available on major streaming platforms, and her songbook, purchasable on Amazon and as a free PDF on her website, are exemplary of this innovative approach. The songbook and the album are designed to make grammar and vocabulary learning fun and engaging through musical tunes.

Empowering Spanish Speakers

The Learn English Fast app emphasizes the importance of English in today’s globalized world, where it is the international language of business. By improving their English skills, Spanish speakers can enhance their job prospects and secure a better future for their families, making this app a vital resource for Spanish speakers around the globe.