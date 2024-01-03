en English
Entrepreneur Angeline Pompei Launches Innovative App to Teach English to Spanish Speakers

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
In a bid to make English learning more accessible and integrated into daily life for Spanish-speaking adults, Angeline Pompei, an entrepreneur with a background in aerospace engineering and experience in the skincare industry, has launched an innovative app named Learn English Fast. Pompei, who has also gained TELF certification to teach English internationally, has drawn from her personal struggles with language learning as an adult to create this app. The app is not just an English as a Second Language (ESL) platform but a tool to open up better economic opportunities for Spanish speakers and improve their families’ future.

A Comprehensive Learning Resource

The Learn English Fast app, designed specifically for Spanish speakers, offers users an array of resources to enhance their English skills. These include bilingual books, audiobooks featuring both male and female voices, videos, songs, and a vocabulary section. The vocabulary segment can be downloaded for free, while users desiring a more comprehensive learning experience can opt for the Unlimited option. This feature, accessible through a yearly fee, provides full access to all courses and bilingual audiobook collections.

Transforming Language Learning through Music and Lifestyle Integration

Pompei’s approach to language learning is unique, employing music and lifestyle integration to teach grammar, vocabulary, and conversational English. Her album ‘Verbiage,’ available on major streaming platforms, and her songbook, purchasable on Amazon and as a free PDF on her website, are exemplary of this innovative approach. The songbook and the album are designed to make grammar and vocabulary learning fun and engaging through musical tunes.

Empowering Spanish Speakers

The Learn English Fast app emphasizes the importance of English in today’s globalized world, where it is the international language of business. By improving their English skills, Spanish speakers can enhance their job prospects and secure a better future for their families, making this app a vital resource for Spanish speakers around the globe.

Education
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

